Decou CR, Simeona C, Lyons VH, Rowhani-Rahbar A, Vavilala MS, Vercollone L, Simonetti JA. Health Behav. Policy Rev. 2019; 6(3): 232-241.
PMID
OBJECTIVE: Few studies have assessed the suicide-specific perceptions and awareness of school-based nurses and counselors. This project assessed the self-reported training, beliefs, and professional experiences of school counselors and nurses towards suicide prevention, and identified areas for enhancing efforts to respond to student suicidality.
suicide prevention; school health; means safety; needs assessment; school counselors; school nurses