Journal Article

Citation

Decou CR, Simeona C, Lyons VH, Rowhani-Rahbar A, Vavilala MS, Vercollone L, Simonetti JA. Health Behav. Policy Rev. 2019; 6(3): 232-241.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Paris Scholar Publishing)

DOI

10.14485/hbpr.6.3.3

PMID

32984427 PMCID

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Few studies have assessed the suicide-specific perceptions and awareness of school-based nurses and counselors. This project assessed the self-reported training, beliefs, and professional experiences of school counselors and nurses towards suicide prevention, and identified areas for enhancing efforts to respond to student suicidality.

Methods: A self-report needs assessment survey was conducted with school-based nurses and counselors in King County, Washington. Group comparisons and descriptive statistics were calculated to characterize providers' perceptions and experiences.

Results: Most training experiences reported by counselors and nurses corresponded with greater perceptions of comfort in applying suicide prevention knowledge and skills. Fewer respondents endorsed means safety and safety planning as regularly implemented interventions for at-risk students compared to other interventions.

Conclusion: Means safety and safety planning appeared to be areas for enhancing existing suicide prevention efforts.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide prevention; school health; means safety; needs assessment; school counselors; school nurses

