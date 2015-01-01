Abstract

Background and Aims: Poisoning is most common method of committing suicide in India.



OBJECTIVEs of this study to assess prevalence of suicidal poisoning among all poisoning cases, its socio-demographic profile and its reasons in all admitted cases of suicidal poisoning in hospital.



Methods: A cross-sectional study was conducted on cases of poisoning of any age group admitted in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Subharti Hospital, Meerut. Poisoning cases with history or evidence of suicide were further interviewed. A semi-structured interview schedule in Hindi was used to collect data. Microsoft Excel 365 and R software version 3.6.0 were used for data entry and analysis respectively.



Results: Among total 135 poisoning cases admitted in hospital, 126 provided consent and included in the study. Prevalence of suicidal poisoning was 77.7% (98). Most common age group involved was 11-20 years (36.7%) and 21-30 years (35.7%) and most of the participants were males (59.2%). Most suicidal poisoning cases took Aluminum Phosphide (31.6%), followed by Organophosphates (20.4%) as poison. Most frequent reasons for suicide as described by participants were 'Family quarrel or family unhappiness' (29.6%), 'failure in examination or interview or business' (23.5%), 'ill treatment by spouse or in laws' (16.3%) and 'unemployment' (9.2%).



Conclusion: Our study shows that consuming Agriculture poisons (Aluminum Phosphide and Organophosphates) are most common (52%) poisons consumed by suicidal poisoning cases. Agriculture poisons (Aluminum Phosphide and Organophosphates) are easily available in markets in India. There should be some restriction on their purchase to reduce suicidal incidences.

