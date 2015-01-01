|
Storer HL, Schultz K, Hamby SL. Soc. Work 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, National Association of Social Workers)
32984891
The role of gender has received considerable attention in the academic literature on intimate partner violence (IPV). The Grand Challenges for Social Work take a gender-neutral approach, without regard to the influence of gender on adolescent development and dating relationships. This positioning is inconsistent with gender mainstreaming approaches that have been integrated into international framings of IPV. The purpose of this article is to conduct a qualitative interpretive meta-synthesis to investigate how gender is represented in research on adolescent dating abuse across qualitative literature (N = 17 articles).
adolescents; dating violence; gender mainstreaming; Grand Challenges for Social Work; qualitative interpretive meta-synthesis