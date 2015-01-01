Abstract

Urban cycling and mobility of care are in the spotlight of scholarly pursuits and policy agendas that promote sustainable and inclusive cities in the Global South. Recent research highlights the mobility of care as a differentiated type of mobility that mostly women execute. Additional literature focuses on the importance of improving health and environmental conditions through cycling. The connection between both bodies of literature has opened a space to consider how caregivers use the bicycle to perform their care duties. The Transport Gender Lab of the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB) financed a study focused on collecting data and developing a strategy to improve the safety conditions of cycling trips in which adults transport children to school. The study followed a mixed-methods approach that included focus groups and surveys in four districts of the city of Bogotá. Based on the data from that study, the main objective of this paper is to explore how entrenched gender stereotypes intersect with the mobility patterns of male and female cyclists who take children to school in the four districts. It focuses on three particular gender stereotypes: women's characterization as main caregivers, men's exercise of toxic masculinity, and women's vulnerability in the public sphere. The paper further aims at providing policy recommendations for mobility planning with a gender perspective that can contribute to increase women's safety and usage of bicycles to take their kids to school.

