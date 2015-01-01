Abstract

Exposure to early life adversity (ELA) is a major public health crisis posing as a significant risk of immediate and sustained mental and physical health consequences. While a remarkable body of knowledge has been amassed showing psychological, cognitive, social, developmental, and neurobiological consequences of ELA exposure, little has been done to improve the long-term mental and physical health outcomes for youth exposed to ELA. Furthermore, neurobiological processes underlying poor outcomes in this population have been largely left out of prevention and intervention target efforts. In this review, we first describe ELA-related alterations across psychological and neurobiological systems in children and adolescents. Next, we describe existing evidence-based interventions targeting ELA-related outcomes. We then turn to experimental studies examining individual differences in mechanistic functioning consequent to ELA exposure, and strategies that target these mechanisms and modulate disrupted functioning. Finally, we highlight areas of future research that may be promising in engaging behavioral and neurobiological targets through novel preventive interventions or augmentation of existing interventions, thereby reducing negative mental and physical health outcomes later in life.

Language: en