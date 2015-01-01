Abstract

Early life stress (ELS) has been established as a major risk factor for a multitude of psychiatric and medical disorders. ELS is highly prevalent in the general population and constitutes a major public health concern. The current review will focus on the clinical literature that suggests a link between adverse early life experiences and vulnerability for adolescent and adult substance use disorders. It will investigate the characteristics of ELS that appear to increase risk for disorder onset and a more severe disease course, characterized by earlier onset, greater risk of relapse, and treatment resistance. The authors explore how ELS may increase risk for adverse substance use outcomes through long-lasting changes in the HPA axis and development of stress, reward, and executive control brain systems. The review will also discuss potential pathways to substance use disorder following ELS, with a focus on the role of comorbid mood and anxiety disorders and other modifiable traits. Finally, the authors will discuss how the current body of work presents the potential for prevention and intervention strategies to reduce the psychosocial consequences following early life stress and minimize adverse substance use outcomes.

