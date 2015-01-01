|
Máximo C, Martins JS, Dominguez-Lara S, Lourenço A, Simões M. Aval. Psicol. 2020; 19(1): 56-66.
Adaptação e Análise da Estrutura Interna da Escala de Mobbing de Leymann (LIPT45) para o Contexto Português
(Copyright © 2020, Instituto Brasileiro de Avaliação Psicologica)
The aim of this work was to adapt and analyze the internal structure of the Portuguese version of the Leymann Inventory of Psychological Terror (LIPT45). A sample of 404 individuals (70.5% women) aged between 18 and 69 years (M = 32.9; SD = 12.606) was used. The LIPT45-PV is a self-report scale composed by 45 items that assess mobbing in organizations, divided into five dimensions: effects on self-expression; effects on social contacts; effects on personal reputation; effects on the occupational situation and quality of life, and effects on health. Confirmatory factor analysis and Exploratory Structural Equation Modeling (ESEM) were used, through which a five-dimensional model was evaluated, as well as the reliability of the construct and the scores. According to the results of the ESEM, the LIPT45-PV presents a coherent factor structure, as well as greater differentiation between its dimensions. Likewise, the reliability indicators of the construct and the results were adequate. We can conclude that the LIPT45-PV reveals psychometric characteristics (internal structure and reliability) that configure it as an adequate instrument to evaluate the respective construct in adults.
Language: pt