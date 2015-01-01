Abstract

This study with 426 adolescents of Elementary Education I from public schools in Goiânia (Brazil) aimed to assess the relationship between social support and victimization, school performance and reproval. The results showed negative correlations between victimization and performance in different disciplines and social support and victimization. The boys presented less social support and more disapproval than the girls. Social support proved to be a protective factor for victimization and for school performance. The results indicate the vulnerability of male students, since they are the ones that are reproved more and have less perceived social support.



Keywords : adolescents; school performance; family; elementary education.





Este estudo com 426 adolescentes de ensino fundamental I de escolas públicas de Goiânia teve como objetivo avaliar a relação entre apoio social e vitimizações, desempenho escolar e reprovação. Os resultados demonstraram correlações negativas entre sofrer vitimizações e o desempenho em diferentes disciplinas e apoio social e vitimizações. Os meninos apresentaram menor apoio social e mais reprovações que as meninas. Apoio social mostrou-se como fator de proteção para vitimizações e para desempenho escolar. Os resultados apontam para maior vulnerabilidade dos alunos do sexo masculino, pois são os que mais reprovam e possuem menos apoio social percebido.



Keywords : adolescentes; rendimento escolar; família; ensino fundamental.

