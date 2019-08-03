Abstract

The main purpose of this paper is to present the findings of an investigative research conducted on the source, nature, frequency and severity of the road safety risk factors associated with the major school zones of the capital of Bangladesh - the Dhaka City, where about 20 million people reside. In the absence of adequate local research in this field, this study was deemed very important. In this study, a school zone road safety risk rating system has been developed using a scientific and legitimate algorithm for determining the actual safety situation of the school zones. The risk factor identification has been done based on real data. The study proposes an index system to sort qualitative data obtained from surveys conducted during the study and convert them into quantitative data. Related traffic accident data were analysed. By using the school zone road safety risk rating system developed in this study, it was possible to accurately identify the risk rating of any particular school zone of the study area; ranging from low to high. The proposed technique can be replicated for any school zone in a big city like Dhaka in order to identify the road safety situation particularly for the school students, which will help in safety enhancement operation and future planning of the city.

Language: en