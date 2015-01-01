SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Schutt A. Undergrad. Econ. Rev. 2020; 16(1): e20.

(Copyright © 2020, Illinois Wesleyan University)

Abstract

According to the U.S. Center for Immigration Studies (2017), cities or counties in twenty-four states declare themselves as a place of "sanctuary" for illegal immigrants. This study addresses the following question: Do sanctuary cities experience higher crime rates than those cities that are not? Using publicly available data, this regression analysis investigates the relationship between crime rates in selected cities and independent variables which the research literature or the media has linked to criminal activity.

RESULTS of this research reveal that sanctuary cities do not experience higher violent or property crime rates than those cities that are not sanctuary cities.

Available at: https://digitalcommons.iwu.edu/uer/vol16/iss1/20


Language: en
