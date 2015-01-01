|
Feng JY, Chen CC, Chang YT, Chang HY, Shih CL. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing
32994039
BACKGROUND: The development of measures of child maltreatment for the Chinese population were limited until the Chinese version of the ISPCAN Child Abuse Screening Tools - Children's Home version (ICAST-CH-C) was proposed. Although the ICAST-CH-C was found to be effective in assessing the scope and prevalence of child maltreatment, it has several potential drawbacks. The time that is required to complete the ICAST-CH-C scale is longer than usual for a 36-item scale, because many of its items have one or more follow-up questions. Moreover, each item requires child victims to recall unpleasant experiences. Both phenomena can cause increases in invalid responses and in turn damage the data quality.
Language: en
Child maltreatment; Cultural difference; Disordered thresholds; Multidimensional item response theory