Abstract

Athletic Training and Sports Health Care | Purpose:To prospectively examine injury epidemiology in collegiate club sports, quidditch, and ultimate frisbee.



METHODS:The authors examined injuries (per 1,000 athlete-exposures) in 196 collegiate club sport athletes in six club sports: football (American), men's soccer, women's soccer, quidditch (mixed sex), men's ultimate frisbee, and women's ultimate frisbee over a 16-week semester.



RESULTS:A

Language: en