Abstract

Marijuana use among adolescents is a major public health problem. The purpose of this study was to examine whether past-year marijuana use among African American adolescent males differed based on age and school factors. Data from the 2015-2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) were analyzed. A national sample of African American students in grades 7 through 12 (n = 5,738) completed the survey.



RESULTS indicated that 14.7% reported using marijuana in the past year. Those at highest risk for past-year marijuana use were those who were male, were 16 to 17 years old, were in 9th through 12th grade, did not like going to school, and thought that most/all students in their grade used marijuana. Prevention professionals should consider the links among school attitudes, perceived social norms, and marijuana use when developing programs and interventions. Efforts are needed that are culturally competent and culturally sensitive to help reduce marijuana use rates among African American male adolescents. Future research is needed to further examine school perceptions and marijuana use among this population.

Language: en