Abstract

The current study was undertaken with the aim of assessing the psychopathological symptoms, personality profile, and hostility in detained adolescents with delinquent behavior. A cross-sectional analytical study was carried out on 50 admitted adolescent delinquents in correctional institutes in the Greater Cairo region of Egypt.



RESULTS for delinquent adolescents were compared with age-equivalent adolescents with no history of delinquency. Both groups were subjected to the Adolescent and Adult Psychological State Inventory, Eysenck Personality Questionnaire, Locus of Control scale, and the Hostility and Direction of Hostility Questionnaire (HDHQ).



RESULTS concluded that adolescents with delinquent behavior displayed increased rates of psychiatric disorders over the comparative group. Significantly higher scores on the psychoticism, neuroticism, extraversion, and psychopathic deviation subscales and the Locus of Control scale were evident among the adolescent delinquent group compared with their nondelinquent peers. The delinquent group obtained, in general, higher overall scores on the HDHQ questionnaire when compared with the nondelinquent adolescents, while also obtaining higher scores on the paranoid hostility subscale of HDHQ. Acting out hostility scores correlated positively with neuroticism and psychoticism in delinquents. Psychiatric morbidity, extraversion, neuroticism, psychoticism, and increased hostility were found to contribute as major psychosocial factors underlying the psychopathology in detained juvenile delinquents.

