Abstract

Cyberbullying perpetration has become an international public health concern among adolescents. However, it is less clear whether anger rumination potentially increases adolescents' cyberbullying perpetration up to now, and there is a limited understanding of factors that may affect this relationship. Therefore, the current study examined the relationship between anger rumination and adolescents' cyberbullying perpetration and attempts to determine whether moral disengagement and callous-unemotional traits moderated this relationship at the same time. Two thousand four hundred and seven Chinese adolescents completed the measurements of anger rumination, moral disengagement, callous-unemotional traits, and cyberbullying perpetration.



RESULTS showed that adolescents with high anger rumination were likely to engage in cyberbullying perpetration, even after controlling age and gender. Compare to low moral disengagement adolescents, high moral disengagement adolescents were more likely to bully others online when they have high levels of anger rumination. Moreover, anger rumination significantly predicted adolescents' cyberbullying perpetration when their moral disengagement and callous-unemotional traits were both high, or one was high. On the contrary, when adolescents' moral disengagement and callous-unemotional traits were both low, this effect became nonsignificant. The current study first explored the relationship between anger rumination and adolescents' cyberbullying perpetration and clarifying the moderating mechanisms underlying this relationship. Adolescents should be taught to manage and express their emotions properly, establish the right moral standards and reduce moral disengagement, as well as care more about others, in order to provide appropriate intervention.

Language: en