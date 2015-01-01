|
Lickiewicz J, Jagielski P, Hughes PP, Makara-Studzińska M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(19): e7130.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
33003429
Phenomenon: Patient aggression directed toward medical personnel, including medical school students during their internships, is an increasingly important issue. To minimize this phenomenon, violence management training programs were carried out. Approach: To assess the efficacy of a violence management training program among medical school students and evaluate changes in the perception of aggressive behavior in relation to the participants' sense of self-efficacy and self-confidence by sex. A quasi-experimental examination of medical school students was performed before and after completion of a training program. Two hundred seventy-six students, including students of medicine, nursing, emergency medical services, and physiotherapy, participated in the study. Three standardized questionnaires were used: The Perception of Aggression Scale (POAS), the Hope for Success Questionnaire (HSQ), and the General Self -Efficacy Scale (GSES).
student; violence; intervention; aggression; violence management training