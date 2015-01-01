SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Golightley S. Glob. Stud. Child. 2020; 10(1): 53-63.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/2043610619900514

In the United States, thousands of young people reside in private schools aimed at reforming 'troubled teens'. These 'troubled teens' are young people who are considered to have emotional, behavioural and/or substance misuse problems. Therapeutic boarding schools are programmes that combine educational classes and group therapy in a self-contained residential facility that runs year-round. Case study interviews with former US-based therapeutic boarding school students demonstrate the role of sanism, adultism and epistemic injustice in constructing and regulating the 'troubled teen'. The schools' strict structure and surveillance culture could not override students will and their ability to find means to resist. The article's central aim is to centre the perspectives of former students and critique social control of young people in therapeutic boarding schools.


Language: en
