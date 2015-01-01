Abstract

Contemporary children live in localities but are increasingly in a position where they connect globally with others across time and space. It can happen online through games, shared web pages and via social media and also through everyday schools and kindergartens. One possibility seems to be that children are able to play together in new ways that include both physical and virtual worlds. The local cultural and social life of children, with playing, experimenting and narrating can be expanded and combined with global interactions taking place on the internet.



This themed edition is inspired by a number of questions asked at meetings of an international research project where children, teachers, pre-school teachers and researchers communicated globally through the internet. This was part of the MakEY project, where we examined how makerspaces could develop young children's digital literacy and creativity (https://makeyproject.eu/).



A school in Australia, a school in Denmark and one in Britain shared images and drawings and asked each other questions about things that made them curious. These meetings took place in what was framed as a global makerspace, where the focus was on inventing, constructing and experimenting using digital and analogue tools and materials in both local and global communities. A Google+ Group was used as the way to communicate...

Language: en