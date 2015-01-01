|
Thestrup K. Glob. Stud. Child. 2020; 10(3): 215-217.
Contemporary children live in localities but are increasingly in a position where they connect globally with others across time and space. It can happen online through games, shared web pages and via social media and also through everyday schools and kindergartens. One possibility seems to be that children are able to play together in new ways that include both physical and virtual worlds. The local cultural and social life of children, with playing, experimenting and narrating can be expanded and combined with global interactions taking place on the internet.
