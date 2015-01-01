Abstract

OBJECTIVE

The present study investigated the ways in which inferiority predicted aggression 6 months later in college students, by considering the role of cognitive reappraisal and expression suppression.



Method

A total of 462 Chinese college students (50.2% male; Mage=19.60, SD=0.807) completed an emotion regulation questionnaire (ERQ), an inferiority questionnaire, and a Chinese college students' vision of the Buss-Perry Aggression Questionnaire (CC-BPAQ) at two time points.



Results

The results showed that the predictive effect of inferiority (at time 1) on aggression (at time 2) was significant before putting the mediator variables into the model (β = 0.655, p< 0.001). Cognitive reappraisal (at time 2) played a role in mediating between inferiority and aggression (with the indirect effect= 0.023, p < 0.05, 95% CI= 0.007 ~ 0.054). However, the mediating role of the expression suppression (at time 2) was not significant (with the indirect effect= 0.013, p > 0.05, 95% CI= 0.000 ~ 0.035).



Conclusions

Inferiority had direct positive associations with aggression, and this relationship was only mediated by cognitive reappraisal among college students.

