Citation
LaRovere KL, Tasker RC. Curr. Opin. Pediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
33009124
Abstract
PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Severe brain injury in children resulting in coma and disorders of consciousness (DOC) is a catastrophic event for the life and function of children and their families. The present article summarizes the recently published pediatric literature on validated diagnostic assessments, potential predictors of recovery, and outcome measures used in children with catastrophic brain injury (CBI). Literature search terms included variants of consciousness, diagnostic tests, predictors of outcome, and outcome measures.
