Abstract

As many as 10.7% of males and 7.5% of females display early-onset, stable, antisocial and aggressive behavior (ESAAB). Most research has focused on males. These individuals are diagnosed with conduct disorder in childhood and antisocial personality disorder in adulthood, and a very few, almost all males, present the syndrome of psychopathy. ESAAB includes three subgroups: (1) conduct problems and callousness; (2) conduct problems, callousness, and anxiety; and (3) conduct problems. Heritability of the first two subtypes is high. This high heritability derives, at least in part, from genes involved in regulating serotonergic functioning early in life and to genotypes that confer sensitivity to trauma. The first subtype is rare and characterized by difficulty in face emotion recognition, especially fear and sadness, and hypoarousal as indexed by both autonomic and neural measures, and by structural brain abnormalities. By contrast, those with conduct problems, callousness, and anxiety are more common. They include a greater proportion of females and show hypersensitivity to threat that triggers reactive aggression and that is reflected in both autonomic and neural functioning. In sum, fewer females than males present ESAAB, but many characteristics, autonomic and neural correlates, and etiology are similar. Importantly, however, females with ESAAB play a critical role in the intergenerational transfer of antisocial behavior. Despite higher prevalence of EASSB in males than females, few sex differences in neural abnormalities have been identified.

