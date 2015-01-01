Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study examined the associations of work-family conflicts (WFC) with problem drinking and the mediating effect of depression among Korean married workers.



METHODS: The data of 2,386 married workers were used from the 2017 Korean Welfare Panel Study. The data classified into two groups, young adults and middle-aged based on age 45. The association of WFC with problem drinking and the mediating effect of depression was assessed by combining logistic and linear regression.



RESULTS: WFC was associated with problem drinking, and the mediating effect of depression was significant in the middle-aged group. Meanwhile, depression only has a direct effect on problem drinking in the young adult group.



CONCLUSION: A strategy for treating depression may be important for countering problem drinking. However, an age-tailored intervention should be considered WFC supporting middle-aged workers.

