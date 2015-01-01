|
Yoon D, Snyder SM, Yoon S, Coxe KA. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; 109: e104759.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
33011349
BACKGROUND: Previous research has documented that deviant peer affiliation (DP) and externalizing behavior problems (EXT) are highly related and often co-occur. However, the directionality of the association between DP and EXT remains debatable. In addition, few studies have examined the longitudinal effects of child maltreatment types on co-development of DP and EXT overtime. Therefore, this study examined the role of child maltreatment in predicting the co-development of DP and EXT.
Language: en
Adolescents; Child maltreatment; Deviant peer affiliation; Externalizing behavior problems; Peer relationship