Abstract

UNICEF issued a policy in the form of CFCI (Child-Friendly City Initiative) as an effort to fulfill children's rights. Malang City has fulfilled the child-friendly indicators with a Madya rank, by meeting 60-70% of the Child-Friendly City Indicators. Malang City provides a playground for children in public spaces; one of them is in Taman Cerdas Trunojoyo. However, some problems can affect the child-friendliness of the park, such as poor maintenance of park facilities. Therefore, the question arises whether Taman Cerdas Trunojoyo is child-friendly or not? This research is conducted to get a result if Taman Cerdas Trunojoyo is child-friendly or not. This research is descriptive research. The method used is a mixed-method, which combines quantitative and qualitative methods with research respondents are parents/ guardians of children and children. Quantitative methods are used to determine respondents' perceptions of the quality of the object of study. The qualitative method is used to review the existing condition of the object of study through the researcher's perceptions and literature. Based on the analysis of the literature and 141 respondents, it was found that the child-friendly quality of Taman Cerdas Trunojoyo was good, according to parents/guardians of the children. While according to children's perception, the quality of child-friendly of the park is Decent. So, it can be said that Taman Cerdas Trunojoyo is child-friendly and suitable for children.

Language: en