Abstract

Aim The prevalence of mental disorders increases sharply during adolescence. Therefore, school teachers are in a good position to provide initial assistance to students with mental health problems. Although effects of a number of mental health literacy programs aimed at teachers have been reported, they have not yet been reviewed in a systematic manner. This study conducted a systematic review of the effectiveness of mental health literacy programs for teachers.



METHODS PubMed, PsycINFO, CINAHL, ERIC, Web of Science and reference lists of included studies were searched in September 2018. Studies that quantitatively measured at least one of the main components of mental health literacy, including (a) knowledge of mental illnesses, (b) stigma towards mental illnesses, (c) confidence in helping students, and (d) behaviour of helping students, were included regardless of study design. Risk of bias was rated for each included study according to the Cochrane tool for randomized studies and the Cochrane tool, for raondomized studies, and the Risk of Bias Assessment Tool for Nonrandomized Studies (RoBANS), for nonrandomized studies.



RESULTS Sixteen studies met the inclusion criteria, including 1 randomized controlled trial (RCT), 2 cluster RCTs, 1 controlled before-and-after study and 12 case series. Most of the studies claimed significant improvement of knowledge, attitudes, behaviour and/or confidence. However, the overall quality for all outcomes was relatively low; 15 studies had high/unclear risk of bias due to lack of allocation concealment, not controlling for confounders, and/or inadequate analysis for attrition.



CONCLUSIONS More high quality evidence is required before the effectiveness of mental health literacy programs for teachers can be established.

