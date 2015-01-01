|
Mattson SA, Sigel E, Mercado MC. Am. J. Crim. Justice 2020; 45(5): 844-864.
(Copyright © 2020, College of Law Enforcement, Eastern Kentucky University, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
33013151 PMCID
Firearm homicide and suicide are the leading causes of violence-related injury deaths among U.S. youth. However, evaluations of the effectiveness of firearm violence prevention programs and strategies to reducing youth firearm violence are limited. To help inform and evaluate such efforts, this study aimed to identify risk and protective factors associated with youth firearm access, possession or carrying (for reasons other than hunting or target shooting) among a sample of U.S. urban youth in the Mountain West.
Language: en
adolescents; violence; youth; delinquency; firearm; Gun