Abstract

In the context of urban slums in Makassar in Indonesia, this study aimed to test whether maternal sensitivity was associated with maternal history of childhood maltreatment, and whether this association was mediated by current partner conflict and current cumulative sociodemographic risk. A total of 98 mothers and their 2-4 year-old children were videotaped in a naturalistic observation. Maternal sensitivity was coded using the Ainsworth scales. In addition, mothers were interviewed to assess childhood trauma, current partner conflict, and current sociodemographic risk. There was a significant negative correlation between maternal experienced childhood maltreatment and observed maternal sensitivity. Current partner conflict and sociodemographic did not mediate the association between childhood maltreatment and maternal sensitivity.

