Abstract

A concussion is known as a functional injury affecting brain communication, integration, and processing. There is a need to objectively measure how concussions disrupt brain activation while completing ecologically relevant tasks. The objective of this study was to compare brain activation patterns between concussion and comparison groups (non-concussed youth) during a cognitive-motor single and dual-task paradigm utilizing functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) in regions of the frontal-parietal attention network and compared to task performance. Youth with concussion generally exhibited hyperactivation and recruitment of additional brain regions in the dorsal lateral prefrontal (DLPFC), superior (SPC) and inferior parietal cortices (IPC), which are associated with processing, information integration, and response selection. Additionally, hyper- or hypo-activation patterns were associated with slower processing speed on the cognitive task. Our findings corroborate the growing literature suggesting that neural recovery may be delayed compared to the restoration of behavioral performance post-concussion. Concussion, near-infrared spectroscopy, dual-task paradigm, cognitive, motor, brain activation.

