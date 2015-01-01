SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Urban K, Schudlo L, Keightley M, Alain S, Reed N, Chau T. Dev. Neurorehabil. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/17518423.2020.1825539

PMID

33012188

Abstract

A concussion is known as a functional injury affecting brain communication, integration, and processing. There is a need to objectively measure how concussions disrupt brain activation while completing ecologically relevant tasks. The objective of this study was to compare brain activation patterns between concussion and comparison groups (non-concussed youth) during a cognitive-motor single and dual-task paradigm utilizing functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) in regions of the frontal-parietal attention network and compared to task performance. Youth with concussion generally exhibited hyperactivation and recruitment of additional brain regions in the dorsal lateral prefrontal (DLPFC), superior (SPC) and inferior parietal cortices (IPC), which are associated with processing, information integration, and response selection. Additionally, hyper- or hypo-activation patterns were associated with slower processing speed on the cognitive task. Our findings corroborate the growing literature suggesting that neural recovery may be delayed compared to the restoration of behavioral performance post-concussion. Concussion, near-infrared spectroscopy, dual-task paradigm, cognitive, motor, brain activation.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print