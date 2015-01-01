|
Citation
|
Sanchez HF, Orr MF, Wang A, Cano M, Vaughan EL, Harvey LM, Essa S, Torbati A, Clark US, Fagundes CP, de Dios MA. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 216: e108316.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33017750
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Diversion programs are considered alternatives to the arrest and incarceration of non-violent drug offenders, including those found in possession of smaller amounts of cannabis in states with prohibitive laws. Despite the progressive nature of such programs, the inability to complete diversion program requirements can often result in greater involvement with the criminal justice system than traditional case adjudication. Few studies have evaluated racial group differences in cannabis diversion program completion.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
African Americans; Marijuana; Cannabis; Race/ethnicity; Diversion; Latinos