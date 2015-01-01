Abstract

The purpose of this study was to evaluate the effectiveness of the training given to raise awareness of child sexual abuse among students at a Turkish University. For this study, a quasi-experimental method, the single group pretest posttest model, was used. The data were collected using a questionnaire that was distributed to students in the Department of Child Development before and after relevant training. The study sample consisted of 87 participants. In this study, increased awareness was indicted by the participants' understanding of good and bad touching following the instruction. In addition, the attitudes of the participants regarding the use of correct anatomical names when teaching about the genitals and their knowledge of the special regions of the body increased (p <.05). The findings of the study showed that the "awareness training" was an effective program for increasing sensitivity regarding the prevention of sexual abuse. Consequently, it is recommended that lessons on child abuse should be included in the university educational curriculum, and that programs promoting sensitivity to this issue should be promoted. It is also recommended that similar studies, with larger samples, should be carried out in the fields of educational science and health science.

