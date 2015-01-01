Abstract

BACKGROUND: As the elderly population and the number of older drivers grow, public safety concerns about traffic accidents involving older drivers are increasing. Approaches to reduce traffic accidents involving older drivers without limiting their mobility are needed. This study aimed to investigate the driving cessation (DC) rate among older Korean adults and predictors of DC based on the comprehensive mobility framework.



METHOD: In this cross-sectional study, data from 2970 to 10,062 older adults over 65 years old from the 2017 National Survey of Elderly People were analyzed in April 2020. Multivariate logistic regression analyses were conducted to identify the predictors of DC.



RESULTS: Residential area, an environmental factor, was a strong predictor of DC (Odds Ratio (OR) 2.21, 95% Confidential Interval (CI) 1.86-2.62). Older drivers living in an area with a metro system were 2.21 more likely to stop driving than those living in an area without a metro system. Other demographic, financial, psychosocial, physical, and cognitive variables also predicted DC.



CONCLUSION: Environmental factors were strong predictors of older adults' DC. Therefore, political and environmental support, such as the provision of accessible public transportation, is essential to increase the DC rate among older adults to increase public safety without decreasing their mobility.

Language: en