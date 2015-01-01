Abstract

In this work, we quantify the neck's involvement in stabilizing the head during falls in older adults to avoid head impacts. We tracked kinematics of 12 real-world backward falls in long-term care captured on video, where head impact was avoided. We estimated dynamic spring-dashpot parameters of the neck and hip representing active muscle activity and passive tissue structures. Neck stiffness, damping, and target posture averaged 24.00±6.17Nm/rad, 0.38±0.16Nms/rad, and 76.2±14.7° flexion respectively. The stiffness and target posture suggest that residents actively contracted their neck muscles to maintain the head upright. Our results shed light on the importance of neck strength for avoiding head impact during a fall.



Clinical Relevance-Falls account for 80% of traumatic brain injuries in adults 65+ years. While upper limb bracing can reduce the risk of head impacts during a fall in young adults, this protective response is less effective in older adults living in longterm care. Understanding how the neck and torso musculature are used to avoid head impact can guide the design of therapeutic exercise programs and assistive or protective devices.

Language: en