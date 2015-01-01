|
M Iqbal M, Joarder A, Iqbal MT. J. Anxiety Depress. 2020; 3(1): e121.
(Copyright © 2020, YumedText)
BACKGROUND: At the national level, nonmedical use of prescription drugs is becoming an increasingly important part of the illicit drug use problem among college students. Approximately 2.5 million Americans are prescribed prescription stimulants such as Adderall or Ritalin to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). ADHD is a brain disorder that makes it difficult to concentrate and increases impulsive behavior. We reviewed the literature on Adderall abuse among college students to summarize the available data and identify evidence gaps.
Language: en