Abstract

It is evident from the daily lives of cross sections of the urban society that most working women choose to opt for public transportation. Regrettably, during the course of their commute, they are susceptible to verbal, physical, psychological and financial harassment at the hands of their fellow travellers and bus operators. Underreporting ensures that cases of this kind do not surface in mainstream media. In the recent past, to the best of the knowledge of the researcher, very few studies have been conducted around the world on this subject in general, and in India in particular. Hence, the present research assumes significance. In this connection, an attempt has been made to measure the prevalence and nature of harassment suffered by women using public transportation in Chennai city in victimological perspective. A convenience sample of 530 women riding public transportation was identified and data was collected from them using a self-reported questionnaire. The findings revealed that around 35 per cent of all young women have been harassed in one of the forms mentioned above in the last six months. Further results and implications are discussed in the article.

Language: en