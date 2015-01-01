SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Moylan CA, Hammock A, Carlson ML. J. School Violence 2020; 19(4): 433-445.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15388220.2020.1728285

unavailable

Despite recent attention to campus sexual assault (CSA), we know little about how institutions of higher education (IHE) have approached policy reform. Using anonymous web-based survey responses of 190 staff, faculty, and administrators from IHEs, we examined priorities that guided CSA policy implementation, as well as characteristics that explain attitudes toward CSA policy reforms. Respondents were significantly more likely to think policies had improved than to think that CSA is exaggerated or feel frustrated by the process of implementing CSA reforms. Respondents were also more likely to name due process and fairness as a high priority on their campus than creating a victim-centered response or managing the campus' public image, suggesting that IHEs have carefully considered due process protections as they have implemented policies.


Language: en

campus sexual assault; college; sexual assault; Title IX; university

