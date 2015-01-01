|
Pyo J. J. School Violence 2020; 19(4): 594-609.
Little is known about principals' perceptions and their links to how school safety practices operate. Using data from School Survey on Crime and Safety from 2,009 public schools in the US, the current study examines the extent to which principals/administrators' perceptions of academic climate and crime risk are related to school practices regarding safety and discipline.
academic climate; crime risk; principals’ perceptions; school safety practices