SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Imbriaco G, Flauto A, Bussolari T, Cordenons F, Gordini G. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)

DOI

10.1017/dmp.2020.291

PMID

33023705

Abstract

Football 9soccer) events represent a type of Mass Gathering Events (MGE) where crowd behavior, temperature and Heat Index, absence of free water, and alcohol consumption can lead to an increased need for medical assistance in participants. This report describes the environmental issues, organization, and healthcare assistance provided during the four matches of the Union of European Football Associations' (UEFA) Under-21 tournament held in Bologna in June, 2019. The four matches had a total of 72655 spectators; 31 patients required medical assistance with a mean Patient Presentation Rate (PPR) of 0.41; Mean Transport To Hospital Rate (TTHR) of 0.04; with PPR and TTHR comparable with literature findings. Majority of patients suffered from minor injuries and illnesses, and were treated directly in stadium medical sites. Medical assistance involved volunteer rescuers, emergency nurses, and physicians; resources were efficiently allocated and provided effective care to every patient.Climate factors, heat and humidity, the absence of free water, and increased alcohol consumption appear to be associated with increased requests for medical assistance. The retrospective analysis of a wider range of environmental factors, and the historical experience developed during similar MGEs suggest the need for a more comprehensive, improved approach for adequately assessing risk and planning the necessary healthcare resources.


Language: en

Keywords

emergency care; mass gathering medicine; mass gatherings; prehospital emergency

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print