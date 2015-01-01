|
Citation
|
Bendini M, Dinarte L. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(19): e7248.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33023054
|
Abstract
|
This paper studies the effect of maternal depression on early childhood cognition in Peru, where rates of depression are around 50%. By using an instrumental variables approach, this study exploits variation in the exogeneity of the exposure to shocks during early life to instrument for maternal depression. The empirical strategy exploits a novel longitudinal data-the Young Lives survey-that includes information on cognitive outcomes of children and variation in their mothers' mental health status between rounds of data collection.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Peru; child development; child vocabulary; maternal mental health