Blosnich JR, Clark KA, Mays VM, Cochran SD. Public Health Rep. (1974) 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33026962
OBJECTIVES: Although lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people have a higher prevalence of reporting a lifetime suicide attempt than non-LGBT people, suicide prevention research on access to lethal means (eg, firearms) among LGBT people is limited. Our study examined (1) the presence of firearms in the home and (2) among respondents with firearms in the home, the storage of firearms as stored unloaded, stored as loaded and locked, or stored as loaded and unlocked.
suicide; gender identity; guns; means; sexual orientation