Journal Article

Citation

Barrenechea LI, Ribeiro CC, Cava AML, Azevedo OP. Rev. Bras. Enferm. 2020; 73(Suppl 4): e20190495.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Associacao Brasilerira de Enfermagem)

DOI

10.1590/0034-7167-2019-0495

PMID

33027486

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: to know the nurses' perception on violence against children by their companion in pediatric ward; describe the nurses' actions in this situation; analyze these actions in light of government policies; and know the organization and communication of the multidisciplinary team to face this phenomenon.

METHOD: a descriptive qualitative research conducted through semi-structured interviews with nurses. Thematic analysis identified three categories: "A perception of violence"; "Actions and interventions performed by nurses"; and "Multidisciplinary team organization and communication".

RESULTS: nurses recognize the types of violence, but attaches greater severity to physical violence. The reported causes were children with difficult temperaments, transgenerational violence and hospitalization. The actions were dialogue, companion-child separation, registry and notification to the Guardianship Council. Poor communication from the multidisciplinary team and medical-centric organization have been reported.


Language: en
