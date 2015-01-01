|
Citation
Lavin J, Berra S. Rev. Bras. Epidemiol. 2020; 23: e200102.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Associacao Brasileira de Pos-Graduacao em Saude Coletiva)
DOI
PMID
33027437
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The complexity of urbanization processes across Latin American societies encourages investigating its implications in health conditions, especially during childhood. One of the possible links between them is recreation, a component of the daily life of children and, therefore, essential to produce health and life itself. The objective of this study was to examine the associations between neighborhood context and active public park use among school-aged children in Cordoba, Argentina.
Language: en