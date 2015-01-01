Abstract

BACKGROUND: Most concussion studies have focused on the perspectives and expertise of health-care providers and caregivers. Very little qualitative research has been done, engaging the adolescents who have suffered concussion and continue to experience the consequences in their everyday life.



OBJECTIVE: To understand the experiences of recovery from the perspective of adolescent patients of concussion and to present the findings through their voices.



METHODS: Two semi-structured focus groups and two narrative interviews were conducted with a small group of 7 adolescents. Grounded theory was used to analyse the data.



RESULTS: Participants experience continuing difficulty 1-5 years after treatment with cognitive, emotional, social and mental well-being. The overriding experience among older adolescents (17-20) is a sense of irreversibility of the impact of concussion in all these areas.



CONCLUSION: There is a significant gap between the medical determination of recovery and what patients understand as recovery. Adolescents do not feel 'recovered' more than a year after they are clinically assessed as 'good to go'. Systematic follow-up and support from a multi-disciplinary health-care team would strengthen youths' coping and resilience.

