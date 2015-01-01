Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of the study was to evaluate the clinical outcomes among patients who did and did not report engaging in early physical activity (PA) following sport-related concussion.



Methods: We evaluated pediatric patients seen within 21 days of concussion. The independent variable was early PA engagement (since the injury and before initial clinical evaluation). Dependent variables included demographics, injury details, medical history, Health and Behavior Inventory (HBI) score, and balance, vestibular, and oculomotor function tests.



Results: We examined data from 575 pediatric patients: Sixty-nine (12%) reported engaging in early PA (mean age=14.3±2.4 years; 30% female). The no PA group (mean age=14.5±2.4 years; 35% female) had significantly longer symptom resolution times than the early PA group (median= 16 [interquartile range (IQR)=8-24] vs. 10.5 [IQR=4-17] days; p=0.02). When controlling for pre-existing headache history and time from injury-evaluation time, the early PA group demonstrated lower odds of reporting current headache (adjusted odds ratio=0.14; 95% CI=0.07, 0.26), and reported lower symptom frequency ratings than the no PA group (b=-5.58, 95% CI=-8.94, -2.22).



Conclusions: Patients who did not engage in early PA had longer symptom duration, greater odds of post-injury headache, and greater symptoms at initial clinical evaluation. We cannot determine if patients engaged in early PA due to the lower symptom burden and higher functioning at the time of assessment, or if early PA positively affected outcomes. However, as early PA was associated with better post-injury outcomes, clinicians may consider supervised and structured early PA programs as a method to improve clinical outcomes following concussion.



Relevance for patients: Children and adolescents who were engaged in PA after concussion presented to a clinic with less severe symptoms and had symptoms that resolved sooner compared to those who did not engage in early PA after concussion.

Language: en