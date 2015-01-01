Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Alcohol is the leading cause of disability-adjusted life years among 15- to 19-year-olds globally; yet, social and structural determinants of alcohol use among adolescents in low- and middle-income countries are largely unknown. Given that a quarter of the global adolescent population lives in South Asia, this systematic review aims to identify factors influencing alcohol use among 10- to 19-year-olds living in South Asia (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka).



METHOD: We systematically searched eight databases (SCOPUS, MEDLINE, EMBASE, CINAHL Plus, Cochrane Library, PsycINFO, AMED, EBSCO Host), gray literature, and relevant websites for studies reporting influences at psycho-individual, family, school, peer, neighborhood, or country levels. QATSDD (Quality Assessment Tool for Studies with Diverse Designs) was used for quality assessment. The study protocol was registered with PROSPERO (CRD42017084773).



RESULTS: Twenty-three studies were eligible for inclusion. Male gender, age greater than 14 years, depression, religious belief, parental/family members' drinking, reduced parental attention, peer-drinking/pressure/approval, and urban neighborhood were associated with increased risks of adolescent drinking. No information was available from Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Maldives. There is little evidence available on the determinants at a national (legislature, industry, and media), school, and personality level.



CONCLUSIONS: The distal determinants of alcohol use among adolescents living in South Asia are largely unknown. As adolescent drinking behaviors change in response to social media and industry influence, more evidence is needed to reflect the South Asia context.

Language: en