Pereira C, Bravo J, Veiga G, Marmeleira J, Mendes F, Almeida G. PLoS One 2020; 15(10): e0239837.
(Copyright © 2020, Public Library of Science)
33031391
The stepping-forward affordance perception test (SF-APT) fills an important gap within the screening of falls risk factors by considering the perception of affordances. The test showed to be a valid instrument for community-dwelling older adults falls risk assessment. The present study aimed to distinguish and test the key outcomes of the SF-APT usable for falls risk assessment in community-dwelling older adults to determine the respective cut-offs. This cross-sectional study enrolled 347 participants (73.1 ± 6.2 years; non-fallers: 57.9%; fallers: 42.1%; recurrent-fallers: 17.9%). Falls occurrence and SF-APT outcomes were assessed. Analyses were performed using multivariate binary logistic regression analysis and receiver operating characteristic (ROC). The area under the ROC curve was computed (AUC) for each built model explaining falling or recurrent falling.
Language: en