Citation
Pajević I, Žigić N, Bećirović E, Pajević A. Psychiatr. Danub. 2020; 32(Suppl 3): 311-315.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Facultas Universitatis Studiorum Zagrabiensis - Danube Symposion of Psychiatry)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
33030445
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The eleventh revision of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11) is planned to be published in 2018. So called, "beta version" of the chapter of mental and behavioral disorders (ICD-11) is already available and it is considered that there will be no significant deviations in the final version. The DSM-5 was released in 2013. Changes related to mental disorders in child and adolescent psychiatry have been made in both of these classifications. To identify changes in the classifications of mental disorders in childhood and adolescent age in beta version of ICD-11 and DSM-5.
Language: en