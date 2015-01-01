Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Early neglect and abuse are a major societal problem, with negative consequences for the victim. There is clear evidence that early neglect and abuse are related to an increased prevalence of mental health problems. On the other hand there are children that show resilience towards negative influences in early childhood. In this paper I will describe results of empirical studies that reveal the negative consequences of adverse childhood experiences (ACE) as well as studies on resilience.



METHODS: Studies relevant for the topic are reviewed.



RESULTS: In many individuals adverse childhood experiences lead to impaired functioning of neural structures that increase the risk for later psychopathology and maldaptive functioning. However, according to one of the major principles of developmental psychopathology we see multifinality of outcome as some individuals show signs of resilience.



CONCLUSION: Efforts to prevent adverse influences on children early in life are urgently needed to prevent long-lasting negative consequences that go along with subjective suffering and enormous societal costs. More research is needed to understand the mechanisms of vulnerability and resilience.

Language: en