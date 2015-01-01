|
Oliveira JS, Sherrington C, Lord S, Sesto R, Youkhana S, Camara GC, Grunseit AC, Bauman A, Anstey KJ, Shepherd RB, Tiedemann A. BMJ Open Sport Exerc. Med. 2020; 6(1): e000878.
(Copyright © 2020, British Association of Sport and Exercise Medicine, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)
33033622 PMCID
INTRODUCTION: Falls significantly reduce independence and quality of life in older age. Balance-specific exercise prevents falls in people aged 60+ years. Yoga is growing in popularity and can provide a high challenge to balance; however, the effect of yoga on falls has not been evaluated. This trial aims to establish the effect on falls of a yoga exercise programme compared with a yoga relaxation programme in community-dwellers aged 60+ years.
Prevention; Exercise; Aging; Fall; Randomised controlled trial