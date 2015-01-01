|
Fulginiti A, Hsu HT, Call J, Petering R, Santa Maria D, Shelton J, Narendorf SC, Ferguson KM, Bender K, Barman-Adhikari A. Crisis 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
33034516
BACKGROUND: Young adults experiencing homelessness (YAEH) report high rates of suicidal crises. Having access to firearms during suicidal crises elevates risk of death by suicide. Yet, no known information exists about firearm access among YAEH. Aims: We aimed to examine the proportion of participants who had firearm access, as well as the association between past-year suicidal crises and firearm access among participants.
Language: en
suicide; firearm; homeless