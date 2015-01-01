Abstract

BACKGROUND: Physical activity is a recommended part of treatment for numerous neurological and neuromuscular disorders. Yet, many individuals with limited mobility are not able to meet the recommended activity levels. Lightweight, wearable robots like the Myosuit promise to facilitate functional ambulation and thereby physical activity. However, there is limited evidence of the safety and feasibility of training with such devices.



METHODS: Twelve participants with diverse motor disorders and the ability to walk for at least 10 m were enrolled in this uncontrolled case series study. The study protocol included five training sessions with a net training time of 45 min each. Primary outcomes were the feasibility of engaging in training with the Myosuit, the occurrence of adverse events, and participant retention. As secondary outcomes, we analyzed the walking speed using the 10-m Walk Test (10MWT) and for three participants, walking endurance using the 2-min Walk Tests.



RESULTS: Eight out of 12 participants completed the entire study protocol. Three participants withdrew from the study or were excluded for reasons unrelated to the study. One participant withdrew because of an unsafe feeling when walking with the Myosuit. No adverse events occurred during the study period for any of the participants and all scheduled trainings were completed. For five out of the eight participants that completed the full study, the walking speed when using the Myosuit was higher than to their baseline walking speed.



CONCLUSIONS: Activity-based training with the Myosuit appears to be safe, feasible, and well-tolerated by individuals with diverse motor disorders.

Language: en